Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is coming to VOD next week

Director George Miller decided to continue the Mad Max franchise with the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga … and while the movie got good reviews (like the 9/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray), the box office numbers fell short of the $168 million budget, so it’s clear that the Furiosa story was not something a lot of movie-goers were exceptionally eager to see. At least, they weren’t eager to see it on the big screen. We’ve learned that Furiosa will be receiving a VOD next Tuesday, June 25th, and it’s even available for pre-order on Amazon. Maybe more Mad Max fans will check this one out now that they’ll be able to watch it in the comfort of their own homes.

Directed by Miller from a screenplay he wrote with Nico Lathouris, Furiosa has the following synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. The story takes place over a span of fifteen years.

Title character Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), taking over from Fury Road‘s Charlize Theron. Lachy Hulme (Offspring) pulls double duty, playing both Fury Road villain Immortan Joe (taking over from the late Hugh Keays-Byrne) and a character called Rizzdale Pell, who is “one of the gang members affiliated with the warlord Dementus.” Dementus is “a pretty horrible individual, and he’s played by Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Also in the cast are Tom Burke (C.B. Strike) and Quaden Bayles (Three Thousand Years of Longing), with Alyla Browne (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) as a younger Furiosa. Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson reprise their Fury Road roles of Rictus Erectus and The Organic Mechanic.

Have you seen Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on the big screen, and will you be watching the movie on VOD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.