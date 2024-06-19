Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga reaches 4K, Blu-ray, DVD in August; Black & Chrome Edition coming later

Yesterday, we shared the news that the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – director George Miller’s latest and (given the disappointing box office numbers) possibly final entry in the Mad Max franchise – will be receiving a VOD release on June 25th. Now we have good news for the physical media collectors out there: Furiosa will be reaching 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13th! Copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Directed by Miller from a screenplay he wrote with Nico Lathouris, Furiosa has the following synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. The story takes place over a span of fifteen years.

Title character Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), taking over from Fury Road‘s Charlize Theron. Lachy Hulme (Offspring) pulls double duty, playing both Fury Road villain Immortan Joe (taking over from the late Hugh Keays-Byrne) and a character called Rizzdale Pell, who is “one of the gang members affiliated with the warlord Dementus.” Dementus is a pretty horrible individual, and he’s played by Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Also in the cast are Tom Burke (C.B. Strike) and Quaden Bayles (Three Thousand Years of Longing), with Alyla Browne (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) as a younger Furiosa. Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson reprise their Fury Road roles of Rictus Erectus and The Organic Mechanic.

Furiosa comes to 4K UHD with the following special features: Highway to Valhalla: In Pursuit of Furiosa – Stowaway to Nowhere – Metal Beasts & Holy Motors – Darkest Angel: Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa – Motorbike Messiah: Chris Hemsworth as Dementus . The regular Blu-ray will only contain the Highway to Valhalla: In Pursuit of Furiosa and Stowaway to Nowhere special features.

Miller confirmed earlier this year that Furiosa will, like Mad Max: Fury Road, be getting a black & white (or black & chrome) release on home video. The folks at Coming Soon were able to find out that a Furiosa Black & Chrome Edition will be available sometime “later this year” and will include an introduction by Miller.

Will you be picking up a copy of Furiosa on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and/or DVD in August, or will you be waiting for the Black & Chrome Edition? Let us know by leaving a comment below.