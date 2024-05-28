Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be getting a “Black & Chrome” version

George Miller had a vision for Fury Road to be in black & white. It would eventually get its release. Now, Miller reveals Furiosa will get the same treatment.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may technically be winning the weekend box office; however, the film has performed quite a bit below the projected expectations. Despite the total numbers of its debut weekend, another version of Furiosa may also become available for fans in the future. Some may recall that George Miller’s previous entry, Mad Max: Fury Road, received a black & white version over a year later, which was dubbed “Black & Chrome.” The black & white version of Fury Road was a vision that Miller had intended, but the studio would not allow it. Instead, Miller had released a post-apocalyptic movie that had a rare rich color saturation.

With the release of Furiosa and its close ties with Fury Road, many fans of Miller’s would wonder if he’d plan on releasing a similar black & white version. ScreenRant has revealed that it is indeed in the cards. Miller has recently made an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he stated,

We’ve done it already. It’s the last thing I did on this film, and I call it ‘Tinted Black & Chrome,’ or I want to call it Tinted Black & Chrome. I must say, it’s really interesting. I’m still trying to demystify why the black and white, for me, has something more elemental to it. I still can’t quite put my finger on it. It’s not because they look like old black-and-white movies, it’s something else. It’s like if we took a picture of ourselves right now, it might look a little more dramatic if it was black and white.”

Miller has not yet revealed when the “Tinted Black & Chrome” version will be released. The Mad Max: Fury Road – Black & Chrome edition would get a special Blu-ray release in 2016 after its initial release. However, with the kind of performance that Furiosa is having in theaters at the moment, a special theatrical release could be something that kicks its numbers up a notch. Earlier this year, the Japanese film Godzilla Minus One became a hit and was the highest-grossing of their American Godzilla releases. Then, it would be punctuated later with its own black & white version called Godzilla Minus One/ Minus Color that also went to theaters.