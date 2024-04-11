Paramount officially announces a live-action G.I. Joe & Transformers crossover movie executive produced by Steven Spielberg

Yo, Joe! The crossover your inner child has been screaming for became a reality after Paramount shared plans to develop a G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover film! Paramount Pictures teased the project in last year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and now it’s official! Steven Spielberg is producing the live-action clash of two of the most legendary properties in entertainment, with the plot inspired by a story in the 1980s Marvel-published comics. No director is attached to the project, at least not yet. Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura returns alongside Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy.

Despite the story of the G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover taking inspiration from the Marvel comics era, both franchises are gaining popularity with new fans thanks to the current comic book runs published by Skybound. Skybound has published issues of the G.I. Joe comics Duke and Cobra Commander for several months, with Transformers rounding out the current revival. All three titles are fantastic and climb to the top of my to-be-read pile each time a new issue hits the stands. I’m a moderate G.I.Joe and Transformers fan at best. Still, the new comics from writers like Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers) and Joshua Williamson (Duke & Cobra Commander) immediately pulled me back into the fold.

If that’s not enough to whet your whistle, Destro #1 from writer Dan Watters and artist Andrei Breddan lands on June 19, 2024. Furthermore, one of my favorite comic book writers, Kelly Thompson, launches a Scarlett on June 5, 2024, with art by Marco Ferrari.

What do you want out of a G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover film? Who should direct this clash of titanic nostalgia properties? Do you have an idea for the plot of the movie?

I’m looking forward to Duke meeting with Optimus Prime and rushing headlong into battle like Godzilla and Kong in The New Empire. Feel free to share your ideas in the comments section below, and let us know which characters you’d want to see in a live-action G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover film. In the meantime, stay close for more news coming from CinemaCon 2024!