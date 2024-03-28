Henry Golding teases “grand plans” for a Snake Eyes G.I. Joe follow up

After 2007’s Transformers became a huge box office hit, Hasbro would pull from another of their popular properties that also had a place in pop culture with an 80s cartoon — G.I. Joe. However, G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra would not do the kind of numbers that Transformers had brought in, and the style was surprisingly geared more towards the Michael Bay film with some sci-fi twists rather than a more straight-forward military combat movie with colorfully eccentric characters. The sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, would offer more of what many would come to expect from the property and had actually become more successful commercially (mostly thanks to Dwayne Johnson‘s star power).

Then, 2021 saw a sort of prequel spin-off of one of the most popular characters from the franchise with the solo film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Henry Golding, who shot up to fame with the success of Crazy Rich Asians, would occupy the role of the famously silent ninja soldier. Snake Eyes opened during the height of the pandemic and would fizzle with a box office of just over $40 million dollars. However, According to ScreenRant, Golding recently sat down with ComicBook.com to offer some hope for those looking forward to more Snake Eyes.

Golding told ComicBook.com,



I mean, Lorenzo di Bonaventura is a busy man and a phenomenal producer, and it’s in safe hands. Whatever happens, I think it’s going to be a combination of what has come and what is to come. I think Paramount have some grand, grand plans.”