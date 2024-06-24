Jimmy Buffett to get his own Jurassic World action figure based on hilarious cameo

Mattel will release a Jurassic World action figure based on Jimmy Buffett's hilarious cameo from the 2015 movie.

Jimmy Buffett, Jurassic World, action figure

You may recall that the late Jimmy Buffett made a cameo appearance in Jurassic World as an attendee of the park who “saves” two margaritas during the dimorphodon attack. It’s a funny moment, but now his character will become an official Mattel action figure.

Mattel announced the “Jurassic World Hammond Collection Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett Figure” today, which will launch on July 25th at 9am PT for $30.

Jimmy Buffett, Jurassic World, action figure
Jimmy Buffett, Jurassic World, action figure

The Jurassic World Jimmy Buffett action figure “wears his island apparel, including sunglasses and flip-flops. He stands atop a margarita-style platform, surrounded by ‘flying’ dimorphodons that circle him as the tiki hut-style base turns.” In honor of Buffett’s philanthropic legacy, Mattel will also be donating $5,000 and 5,000 toys to Singing for Change.

  • Figure stands 3.75 inches tall 
  • Margarita glass lights up and plays music when you turn the base 
  • Authentic sounds including whirring blender and swarming dimorphodons 
  • Figure holds two drink glasses; we included a “lost shaker of salt” accessory 
  • Premium margarita blender packaging structure with custom artwork 

The next installment of the Jurassic World franchise is currently filming, with Gareth Edwards (Rogue One) directing from a script by David Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic Park screenplay. It’s been said the project is a “completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.” The new sequel will star Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and newcomer Audrina Miranda.

Although Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion didn’t receive the best reviews upon release, they did quite well at the box office, earning $1.3 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Universal clearly believes that there’s plenty of juice left in the franchise.

Even before the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, franchise producer Frank Marshall was already keen on continuing the series. “[Dominion] is going to wrap up this [Jurassic World] trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels,” Marshall said. “We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.

Source: Mattel
Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

