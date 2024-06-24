Jimmy Buffett to get his own Jurassic World action figure based on hilarious cameo

You may recall that the late Jimmy Buffett made a cameo appearance in Jurassic World as an attendee of the park who “saves” two margaritas during the dimorphodon attack. It’s a funny moment, but now his character will become an official Mattel action figure.

Mattel announced the “Jurassic World Hammond Collection Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett Figure” today, which will launch on July 25th at 9am PT for $30.

The Jurassic World Jimmy Buffett action figure “ wears his island apparel, including sunglasses and flip-flops. He stands atop a margarita-style platform, surrounded by ‘flying’ dimorphodons that circle him as the tiki hut-style base turns. ” In honor of Buffett’s philanthropic legacy, Mattel will also be donating $5,000 and 5,000 toys to Singing for Change.

Figure stands 3.75 inches tall

Margarita glass lights up and plays music when you turn the base

Authentic sounds including whirring blender and swarming dimorphodons

Figure holds two drink glasses; we included a “lost shaker of salt” accessory

Premium margarita blender packaging structure with custom artwork

The next installment of the Jurassic World franchise is currently filming, with Gareth Edwards (Rogue One) directing from a script by David Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic Park screenplay. It’s been said the project is a “ completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island. ” The new sequel will star Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and newcomer Audrina Miranda.

Although Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion didn’t receive the best reviews upon release, they did quite well at the box office, earning $1.3 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Universal clearly believes that there’s plenty of juice left in the franchise.