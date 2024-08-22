New Jurassic World movie is attempting to get back to what the original Jurassic Park achieved

Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey has a role in the new Jurassic World movie, which he says is trying to get back to what Jurassic Park achieved

Back in January, Universal Pictures made a surprising announcement: not only did they have a new Jurassic World movie in development, but the screenplay – by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, returning to the franchise for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park – had already been written, and the movie was on the fast track to production. Soon after, we learned that it’s aiming for a July 2, 2025 theatrical release. Assembled in a mad scramble, the movie is now filming with Godzilla director Gareth Edwards at the helm… and during an interview with V Magazine, cast member Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) indicated that this movie is an attempt to bring the franchise back to its roots and get closer to replicating what the original Jurassic Park delivered.

Bailey said (with thanks to Coming Soon for the transcription), “ I’m on a really long holiday in the jungle, pretending to run away from fake dinosaurs… Um, no, I’m filming Jurassic Park. I can say that it’s written by David Koepp, who wrote the original. It feels like it’s in ultimate hands to bring it back to what the original achieved. (Jurassic Park) was the first film I went to see with my whole family, and I was way too young, I was terrified. “

Variety has previously reported that Koepp’s script is a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island .

This new Jurassic World movie won’t be featuring any returning lead characters from the previous Jurassic Park / Jurassic World movies. The characters played by Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern are out, as are the ones played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The new characters are set to be played by the likes of Bailey, Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) – all of whom had their roles directly offered to them. Luna Blaise (Manifest), on the other hand, had to (according to Deadline) “beat out a number of actors” to land her role. David Iacono of The Summer I Turned Pretty is also in the cast… along with a bunch of hungry dinosaurs.

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) was also offered a role, but he turned it down because he felt his presence in the movie wouldn’t help it. He did say that the script is great, though.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producing the film for Kennedy/Marshall. Steven Spielberg is executive producing through Amblin Entertainment. Universal’s executive vp of production development Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for the studio.

Are you looking forward to the new Jurassic World movie? What do you think of what Jonathan Bailey had to say about getting back to what Jurassic Park achieved? Let us know by leaving a comment below.