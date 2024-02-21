Gareth Edwards set to direct new Jurassic World movie

From Jedi to dinosaurs. Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has been tapped to helm the new Jurassic World movie after a deal couldn’t be reached with David Leitch.

The new Jurassic World movie will relaunch the franchise with a fresh take, which means that neither Chris Pratt nor Bryce Dallas Howard are expected to return. The original trilogy group consisting of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern isn’t likely to be back either. However, there will be a blast from the past behind the scenes as original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp has signed on to pen the script. The new Jurassic World movie has already been slated for a July 2, 2025 release, which means that Gareth Edwards will likely be getting right to work before the ink has even dried.

Although Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion didn’t receive the best reviews upon release, they did quite well at the box office, earning $1.3 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Universal clearly believes that there’s plenty of juice left in the franchise.

Even before the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, franchise producer Frank Marshall was already keen on continuing the series. “ [Dominion] is going to wrap up this [Jurassic World] trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels, ” Marshall said. “ We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world. “

Gareth Edwards is hot off the release of The Creator, his first movie since Rogue One. The film starred John David Washington as an ex-special forces agent who is recruited to hunt down a mysterious creator who has developed a super weapon with the power to end a war between humanity and artificial intelligence. Our own Chris Bumbray was a fan, saying that it was “ one of the better science-fiction movies to come along in the last few years and should elevate Edwards’ status as one of the best genre directors in the biz ” in his review.

Are you down with Gareth Edwards directing the next Jurassic World movie?