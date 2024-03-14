New Jurassic World film is rumored to be courting Scarlett Johansson for the lead

There are not a lot of details known about the new entry in the famous Spielberg dinosaur franchise, but Scarlett Johansson may be headlining the movie.

It’s a new era for dinosaurs. Jurassic World: Dominion concluded the sequel trilogy and in their alternate universe, humans and Earth’s prehistoric creatures are now living side-by-side. But hey, at least we don’t have to worry about locusts anymore, right? Recently, Universal has brought in the original Jurassic Park writer, David Koepp, to pen the script for another Jurassic World film to continue the brand. The studio also tapped Gareth Edwards, who recently took on the concept of a future with AI in The Creator, to direct the new film.

The Insneider has recently unveiled a big rumor that Universal is now offering Scarlett Johansson the chance to fight off dinosaurs with the lead role in the new Jurassic World movie. Plot details for the continuation have yet to be announced, so it is not yet known who she will be playing in this entry. The film is expected to start filming this summer in the UK. Johansson is currently in her post-Marvel phase as her run as Black Widow has seemingly concluded, although she is still apparently attached to a new secret project with Kevin Feige, which is not related to her past MCU character.

Universal’s new Jurassic World movie is being hailed as launching a “new Jurassic era,” with an all-new storyline. This detail implies that characters like Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) won’t be returning for the sequel. It’s also assumed that Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum won’t return either. The title Jurassic World also hints at the project being a step forward rather than a throwback to the original trilogy.

In addition to penning the Spielberg classic Jurassic Park, David Koepp wrote the scripts for The Lost World: Jurassic Park, David Fincher’s Panic Room, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Presence, and more. Presence premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Steven Soderbergh directs Presence from Koepp’s script. The film’s premiere was a mixed bag, with some Sundance fans walking out of the screening, saying it was too stressful to watch so late at night. Soderbergh shot Presence in three weeks; the early word is that it’s a terrifying theatrical experience.