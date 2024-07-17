Scarlett Johansson says she doesn’t hold a grudge against Disney after Black Widow lawsuit

Last Updated on July 18, 2024

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie industry saw the boom of the streaming age, with services proving to be the best way to catch flicks while cinemas were closed. One that emerged just before the pandemic was Disney+, which, like most, saw its subscription numbers grow during that time. With many still unsure if they wanted to return to the cinema in 2021, Disney made the decision to simultaneously release MCU entry Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ through their Premier Access banner. This, as you remember, prompted lead Scarlett Johansson to file a lawsuit against Disney over breach of contract, the actress taking a stand in a way that no other star had before.

Disney would soon settle with Scarlett Johansson. And while she remains unsure if she would return as Black Widow, the actress maintains that she holds no permanent ill will against the House of Mouse. Speaking with The New York Times, Johansson said, “I don’t hold a grudge. I think it was just poor judgment and poor leadership at that time. It just felt very unprofessional to me, the entire ordeal. And honestly, I was incredibly disappointed, especially because I was holding out hope until, finally, my team was like, ‘You have to act.’”

At the time, a rep for Disney slammed Johansson for the suit while accusing her of downplaying the pandemic, saying, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

Despite Disney’s release tactic – which Johansson claimed would cost her millions in box office points – Black Widow still pulled in $380 million worldwide, kicking off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also saw Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home out in 2021.

What impact do you think Scarlett Johansson made with her lawsuit against Disney? Do you want to see her return to play Black Widow?