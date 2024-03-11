Jurassic World: DeWanda Wise doesn’t expect to return for new sequel, which films in the UK this year

DeWanda Wise, who can currently be seen on the big screen in the Blumhouse horror movie Imaginary, joined Universal’s Jurassic Park / Jurassic World franchise with the most recent film, Jurassic World Dominion, where she took on the role of former US Air Force pilot Kayla Watts. Now a new entry in the franchise is on the fast track to production, but during an interview with Collider, Wise revealed that she doesn’t expect to be in the new film.

When asked if she’ll be returning for the new Jurassic film, Wise said, “I’m gonna be honest with you, and I don’t think so. And that makes me sad.

We don’t know what the new movie is going to be about, but Wise went on to say that the Jurassic movie she would like to see would be set between the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion so it could show scenes of people’s first encounters with the dinosaurs that are now running loose in the world.

All we know about the new Jurassic sequel at this point is that Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One) will be directing the film from a screenplay by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, who returns to the franchise for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The film is aiming for a July 2, 2025 theatrical release.

Deadline recently revealed that at least some of the filming will be taking place at Sky Studios Elstree in the UK. Cameras are expected to start rolling sometime this summer.

Previous reports have said that the new film isn’t going to star any of the leads from previous movies, so Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern are out, along with Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. And apparently we won’t be seeing DeWanda Wise this time around, either.

Would you want to see DeWanda Wise’s Jurassic World Dominion character Kayla Watts return in a future Jurassic movie? Let us know – and share your thoughts on this new project from Gareth Edwards and David Koepp, by leaving a comment below.

Source: Collider
