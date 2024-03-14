Interview: An in-depth discussion with Jeff Wadlow on Imaginary, Horror, and Blumhouse

Teddy Bears can be scary too. At least that’s what the fine folks behind Imaginary are counting on. Opening last weekend, the latest from Blumhouse takes spooky toys in a new direction. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, who has had a couple of collaborations with Blumhouse, the thriller brings horror to the family. Starring DeWanda Wise, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, and Tom Payne who portray a family that faces an unexpected terror when a young girl discovers a cute little teddy bear.

Having spoken to Jeff Wadlow before, I’ve always found him to be terrific to talk with. Having sat down with him, along with Jason Blum, a couple weeks ago, Jeff and I continued our conversation the day before the film’s opening. During the extended chat, the director discussed the idea of a scary bear, and how that became the creepy toy in Imaginary. The filmmaker discussed his previous efforts, Fantasy Island, Truth or Dare, and Cry Wolf. It was a sincere pleasure to speak with the man and I truly appreciated doing a deep dive into his career and his take on the genre.

Imaginary is currently playing at a theatre near you. Check out more interviews with the cast here!