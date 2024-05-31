Luna Blaise of Manifest rounds out the cast of the new Jurassic World movie

Luna Blaise of Manifest and Fresh Off the Boat rounds out the cast of the new Jurassic World movie from director Gareth Edwards

The Jurassic Park / Jurassic World franchise is continuing – and it’s doing so without any of the leads from the previous movies. The new film in the series is aiming for a July 2, 2025 theatrical release, and when it reaches the screen, it will be introducing us to a new batch of characters. Those played by Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern are out, as are the ones played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. So far, we’ve heard that the new Jurassic World movie is set to star Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), and a bunch of hungry dinosaurs. Now Deadline reveals that the cast is being rounded out with the addition of Luna Blaise.

Blaise is best known for playing Olive Stone on 62 episodes of the TV series Manifest. Her other credits include Fresh Off the Boat (where she played Nicole for 23 episodes), Deltopia, Memoria, Vicious Circle, Concrete Kids, We Are Gathered Here Today, and Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

This new Jurassic World movie will have Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One) directing the film from a screenplay by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, who returns to the franchise for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Details on the plot have not been revealed, and neither have any character details.

Glen Powell recently mentioned that he had been offered a role in this film, but turned it down because he didn’t feel his presence would add anything to it. That said, “ The script’s great. The movie’s going to fucking kill. ”

The new Jurassic World movie will be at least partially filmed at Sky Studios Elstree in the UK. Cameras are expected to start rolling sometime next month. As The Hollywood Reporter put it, “it will be hustling like a velociraptor in post-production” to be ready in time for its July 2025 release date.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producing the film for Kennedy/Marshall. Steven Spielberg is executive producing through Amblin Entertainment. Universal’s executive vp of production development Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for the studio.

Are you looking forward to the new Jurassic World movie? What do you think of Luna Blaise joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.