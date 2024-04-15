Colman Domingo, Dev Patel rumored to be eyed for new Jurassic World movie

With Scarlett Johansson now in talks to star in the new Jurassic World movie, scooper Daniel Richtman has added a couple more casting rumours to the fire. According to Richtman, Colman Domingo (Euphoria) and Dev Patel (Monkey Man) are being eyed to star in the Jurassic World relaunch.

There’s no information on who Dev Patel might play in the Jurassic World movie, but Richtman added that Colman Domingo is being eyed to play the villain. Take all this with a grain of salt for now, but Patel and Domingo would make for excellent additions to the cast.

Gareth Edwards (Rogue One) signed on the direct the new Jurassic World movie after talks with David Leitch (Bullet Train) fell through, and with the movie already slated for a July 2, 2025 release, Edwards will have to get to work pretty quick. The movie will relaunch the franchise with a fresh take, which means that neither Chris Pratt nor Bryce Dallas Howard are expected to return. The original trilogy group consisting of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern isn’t likely to be back either. However, there will be a blast from the past behind the scenes as original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp has signed on to pen the script.

Although Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion didn’t receive the best reviews upon release, they did quite well at the box office, earning $1.3 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Universal clearly believes that there’s plenty of juice left in the franchise.

Even before the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, franchise producer Frank Marshall was already keen on continuing the series. “ [Dominion] is going to wrap up this [Jurassic World] trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels, ” Marshall said. “ We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world. “

