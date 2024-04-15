Colman Domingo, Dev Patel rumored to be eyed for new Jurassic World movie

Colman Domingo and Dev Patel are rumored to be eyed for the new Jurassic World movie directed by Gareth Edwards.

By
Dev Patel, Colman Domingo, Jurassic World

With Scarlett Johansson now in talks to star in the new Jurassic World movie, scooper Daniel Richtman has added a couple more casting rumours to the fire. According to Richtman, Colman Domingo (Euphoria) and Dev Patel (Monkey Man) are being eyed to star in the Jurassic World relaunch.

There’s no information on who Dev Patel might play in the Jurassic World movie, but Richtman added that Colman Domingo is being eyed to play the villain. Take all this with a grain of salt for now, but Patel and Domingo would make for excellent additions to the cast.

Related
Scarlett Johansson is officially in talks to walk with the dinosaurs for Universal’s new Jurassic World film

Gareth Edwards (Rogue One) signed on the direct the new Jurassic World movie after talks with David Leitch (Bullet Train) fell through, and with the movie already slated for a July 2, 2025 release, Edwards will have to get to work pretty quick. The movie will relaunch the franchise with a fresh take, which means that neither Chris Pratt nor Bryce Dallas Howard are expected to return. The original trilogy group consisting of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern isn’t likely to be back either. However, there will be a blast from the past behind the scenes as original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp has signed on to pen the script.

Although Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion didn’t receive the best reviews upon release, they did quite well at the box office, earning $1.3 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Universal clearly believes that there’s plenty of juice left in the franchise.

Even before the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, franchise producer Frank Marshall was already keen on continuing the series. “[Dominion] is going to wrap up this [Jurassic World] trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels,” Marshall said. “We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.

Would you like to see Colman Domingo and/or Dev Patel in the new Jurassic World movie?

Source: Daniel Richtman
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Dev Patel, Colman Domingo, Jurassic World
Colman Domingo, Dev Patel rumored to be eyed for new Jurassic World movie
Joker 2: MPAA Rating, Poster, Trailer, Release Date & Everything Else We Know
Shadow the Hedgehog, Keanu Reeves, Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow
The upcoming 4K and Blu-ray release of Risky Business from Criterion features the director's cut of the film, with a more downbeat ending
Risky Business 4K release from Criterion includes the director’s cut with the original, darker ending
View All

About the Author

9660 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Jurassic World News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles