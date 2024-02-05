David Leitch in early talks to direct new Jurassic World movie set for 2025 release

According to Deadline, The Fall Guy director David Leitch is in early negotiations to direct the recently announced Jurassic World movie. The project is slated to be released on July 2, 2025.

The new Jurassic World movie will relaunch the franchise with a fresh take, which means that neither Chris Pratt nor Bryce Dallas Howard are expected to return. The original trilogy group consisting of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern isn’t likely to be back either. However, there will be a blast from the past behind the scenes as original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp has signed on to pen the script. Snagging a seasoned action director like David Leitch would be quite the score for the Jurassic World franchise, and I would love to see him tackle some hardcore dinosaur action… that sounded better in my head.

Although Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion didn’t receive the best reviews upon release, they did quite well at the box office, earning $1.3 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Universal clearly believes that there’s plenty of juice left in the franchise.

Even before the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, franchise producer Frank Marshall was already keen on continuing the series. “ [Dominion] is going to wrap up this [Jurassic World] trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels, ” Marshall said. “ We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world. “

David Leitch’s next project is a big-screen reimagining of the iconic ’80s TV series The Fall Guy. Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, “ a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno. While the film’s ruthless producer, maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt. ” The film will hit theaters on May 3rd.

What do you think about David Leitch directing the new Jurassic World movie?