Tom Holland in talks to star alongside Matt Damon in new Christopher Nolan movie

Deadline reports that Tom Holland is in talks to co-star in the new Christopher Nolan movie. As is typical with any Nolan project, we don’t know all that much at this stage, but we do know that Matt Damon will be starring in the movie, marking his third time working with Nolan. Damon was featured in a supporting role in Interstellar and played General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, in Oppenheimer.

The report states that Nolan has wanted to work with Holland for some time, and it will be interesting to see what type of role the Spider-Man actor will play. Production is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.

There have been plenty of rumours swirling about what this project will be, but not many details. It’s been said that it will be a “father-and-son” story, with sources saying that it won’t be set in the present day. Whether that means the past or the future is unknown. It will almost certainly be a big production, as the director has previously stated that he has no intention of returning to small-scale movies, not while he’s still able to convince studios to give him whatever he wants.

“ I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is, ” Nolan said. “ I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way. “

With this Nolan film, Holland will have plenty of huge projects in the coming year. He’s also set to return for Spider-Man 4, as well as a likely appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor recently said that he’s read a draft of the new Spider-Man movie, and while it needs some work, he’s really excited about the possibilities. “ It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job, ” said Holland on the Rich Roll podcast. “ I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’ But there’s a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it’s exciting. “

What do you think of Tom Holland working with Christopher Nolan?