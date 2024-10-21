Zoe Saldaña wishes she could reshoot Avengers movies, saying she “was not quite understanding” of Gamora’s arc.

Zoe Saldaña played Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly a decade, but the actress recently told Variety that she wishes she could reshoot her performance in the Avengers movies.
“I wish I could go back and reshoot what Gamora was going through in the ‘Avengers’ movies,” Saldaña said. “I was not quite understanding what the Russo Brothers [were doing]. They’re excellent filmmakers and the opportunity they gave me was of a lifetime. To highlight Gamora in such a way in their films is something I’ll always be grateful. I wish I could go back and redo it so I could push a little harder because it was such a great opportunity to play a daughter having issues with a dad and whether or not she’s having this opportunity to reconciliate or to simply just walk away. That would’ve been a great opportunity had I been a little more aware of it then.“
Saldaña first played Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, going on to play the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While some dismiss Marvel movies as mindless entertainment, Saldaña isn’t one of them. She remains proud of the franchise and her role in it. “I know it’s a Marvel movie, and we don’t like to use words like ‘deep’ and ‘Marvel’ in the same sentence, but I like to, and I take great pride in knowing that I was a part of great films that cater to a younger audience and that inspires a younger audience,” Saldaña said. “What [James Gunn] was doing was something really special. We were supposed to be these rejects that came with childhood traumas and disabilities and mental issues. He gave these characters space to be loved and to find a family within their friendship. It was a really important film now that I look back on it.“
The actress will next appear in the second season of Lioness, the spy thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan. “In season two, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Zoe Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat,” reads the official description. “With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.” Lioness season 2 will debut on Paramount+ on October 27th.
