Season 2 of Lioness gets trailer ahead of October premiere

The first trailer for the second season of Paramount+’s Lioness has arrived, teasing the upcoming episode set to air beginning next month.

The roaring has begun yet again for Lioness, the Paramoint+ thriller from one of the current kings of television, Taylor Sheridan. Today, Paramount+ released the trailer for season 2 of Lioness, which will bit the streaming service on October 27th.

Lioness — which you may have also seen as Special Ops: Lioness – had a wildly successful debut season last year, proving to have Paramount+’s most-watched premiere at that time. With that — and the massive fanbase Sheridan has amassed — no doubt there is hype for season two. Heck, the follow-up season was confirmed before the first even premiered, just to give an idea of how much stake Paramount has in Sheridan.

As per Paramount+: “In season two, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Zoe Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. ” The cast also features Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

Like the debut season, season two of Lioness will consist of eight episodes.

Our own Alex Maidy praised Lioness last year in an 8/10 review, concluding it with, “Few series have hooked me after one episode the way Special Ops: Lioness has and I cannot wait to see more.”

Outside of Lioness, Taylor Sheridan of course is keeping extremely busy, as he not only has his ever-expanding Yellowstone saga but also Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, both of which have proven hits with and solidified his relationship with Paramount+. Season three of Mayor of Kingstown wrapped last month, while season two of Tulsa King debuted just this week and is set to conclude in mid-November. As for Yellowstone, the final episodes are set to air beginning on November 10th.

