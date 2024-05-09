Lioness will open a new dossier as Paramount+ renews the series for a second season

Taylor Sheridan will continue his reign over at Paramount+ as one of his new shows at the streamer has just been given the greenlight for continuation. Deadline is reporting that Lioness, which previously held the title Special Ops: Lioness, has just been renewed for a second season. The show starred an all-star cast, including Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman.

Lioness became a smash hit for Paramount+ as it would set a new record as the platform’s most watched worldwide series premiere on launch day that totaled nearly 6 million total viewers in its first week across Paramount+ globally, as well as on a linear preview on the Paramount Network. The militaristic espionage thriller is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+. Lioness premiered last summer and our own Alex Maidy was hooked just from the first episode, “While I have been a fan of Taylor Sheridan for a long time, Special Ops: Lioness may be the best start to a series he has delivered since Yellowstone. There have been a lot of military-centric series over the years, but few have been as rousing to me as this one. Few series have hooked me after one episode the way Special Ops: Lioness has and I cannot wait to see more.”

Jeff Grossman, the Executive Vice President of Programming at Paramount+, has expressed his excitement, “Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness’ gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman. We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season.”

Chris McCarthy, from the Office of the CEO of Paramount Global and President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios also chimed in, “Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year. Driven by Taylor Sheridan’s masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey.”

The series also features Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton and Hannah Love Lanier. Lioness is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.