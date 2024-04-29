Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King weave a tangled web of romance in a first look at A Family Affair

Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy, A Family Affair, finds Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King in a complicated and emotional conundrum.

Romantic comedies are back, baby! After the success of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone but You and Lindsay Lohan’s Irish Wish, studios’ wallets are pitter-patting for amor with a touch of giggle juice. Netflix is coming into Monday with a first look at the streamer’s upcoming romantic comedy A Family Affair, starring Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide ShutPaddingtonThe Others), Zac Efron (The Iron ClawGoldBaywatch), and Joey King (Bullet TrainThe PrincessThe Act).

Richard LaGravenese (Beautiful CreaturesThe Last Five YearsParis, Je T’aime) directs A Family Affair from a screenplay by Carrie Solomon (The Good FightCity of AngelsUntitled Margot Robbie Ocean’s Eleven film). The tangled web of emotions revolves around a surprising romance that kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. Liza Koshy (Transformers: Rise of the BeastsPlayersGood Burger 2) and the legendary Kathy Bates (MiseryFried Green TomatoesTitanic) also star.

Netflix’s first look at A Family Affair includes a gallery of stills from the movie showing the primary players sorting their emotions, medical mishaps, and, if I’m not mistaken, laundry. In the first photo, we see Kidman, Efron, and King in what looks like a medical waiting room while King holds a bag of ice over her right eye. Efron looks guilty AF, while Kidman stares daggers into his face with motherly protection. I don’t think they’ll be mad at each other for long, though, because, in the next photo, Kidman and Efron walk hand-in-hand through a rain-soaked street with smiles.

A Family Affair marks the second time Kidman and Efron have played lovers. The duo fell for one another in 2012’s The Paperboy, a crime drama focusing on a reporter who returns to his Floridian hometown to investigate a case involving a death row inmate. Matthew McConaughey, John Cusack, David Oyelowo, and Scott Glenn also star.

A Family Affair will premiere on Netflix on June 28. Are you interested in seeing how this complicated affair plays out? Let us know in the comments section below.

