A Family Affair trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King star in Netflix romance

One month ago today, the Netflix streaming service unveiled a batch of images that gave us our first look at the upcoming romantic comedy A Family Affair, which is scheduled to begin streaming on June 28th. With that date now just one month away, a trailer for A Family Affair has been released, and you can check that out in the embed above.

The film was directed by Richard Lagravenese, whose previous credits include Living Out Loud, A Decade Under the Influence, Freedom Writers, P.S. I Love You, Beautiful Creatures, and The Last Five Years. Speaking with the Netflix promotional website Tudum, Lagravenese said he was drawn to the material because, “I saw in it a coming of age story for three different characters at three different stages of their lives. I was going through my own sort of transition into what Gail Sheehy called Second Adulthood, where after you’ve fulfilled all your expectations and you’ve been what you need to be for everyone else, and you’ve achieved something and children are grown and all that stuff, you get a chance of being who you are and the things that you lost along the way.

The first produced screenplay by writer Carrie Solomon, A Family Affair has the following synopsis: A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge) stars as “Brooke Harwood, Zara’s writer mother who falls into bed with movie star Chris Cole… who just happens to be Zara’s former boss.” Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) is “moderately conceited movie star Chris Cole: Zara’s nightmare boss, the star of the blockbuster Icarus Rush franchise, and Brooke’s new paramour.” Joey King (The Kissing Booth) plays “Zara, the harried assistant to Chris Cole who finds herself in a horribly awkward position when he falls in love with her mother.” Liza Koshy (Players) is in the cast as Zara’s close friend, Eugenie, and Kathy Bates (Misery) plays “Leila, Brooke’s wisecracking mother-in-law and a voice of wisdom in Brooke and Zara’s lives.”

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum produced A Family Affair, while Solomon served as an executive producer with Michelle Morrissey and Alyssa Altman.

What did you think of the trailer for A Family Affair? Will you be watching this movie when it starts streaming on Netflix next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

