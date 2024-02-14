Zac Efron’s Kevin Von Erich gets action figure from A24

Have you always wanted to take Zac Efron home? Well, A24 is giving you your chance – so long as you don’t mind him as an action figure. The studio has unveiled a new Zac Efron figure in the form of Kevin Von Erich, the real-life pro wrestler he played in last year’s The Iron Claw. The throwback figure is up for pre-order on A24’s site.

Here is A24’s brief description of the Zac Efron von Erich figure, complete with a nod to Rush’s “Tom Sawyer”, a song featured in the movie: “Modern-day warrior, mean, mean stride. Deliver a good ol’ fashioned Texas whooping with The Iron Claw Kevin Von Erich Action Figure.” The figure stands 6.5”, comes with a removable jacket and has 23 points of articulation. It is priced at $48 and will ship in August. Unfortunately for many, A24 has skipped on Jeremy Allan White’s Kerry Von Erich…

A24 is the reigning champion of movie merch. Whether it’s a figurine of the bear from Midsommar or a Mid90s fingerboard or hot dog finger gloves from Everything Everywhere All at Once, they have hit on their niche market to provide cool and offbeat collectibles. This Zac Efron one as his The Iron Claw character is no doubt a welcome addition to their shop and is surprisingly their first of its kind. Now come on, where’s our Howard Ratner figure?

The Iron Claw tells “the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.” The dynasty’s depiction in the movie earned raves from critics, fans and those within the pro wrestling industry; we even named The Iron Claw one of our top 10 films of the year and, honestly, Efron should have been nominated for an Oscar.

Mattel previously put out a Kevin Von Erich action figure as part of WWE’s Legends line, while Kerry has also received numerous treatments in that form. The Iron Claw is currently on VOD.

Will you be picking up Zac Efron’s Kevin Von Erich figure? Which other A24 characters do you want to see given a figure or doll? Give us your choice below!