A24 announces Kyle MacLachlan horror film Altar, will distribute Zac Efron thriller Famous

Earlier this year, we learned that Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) is set to star in the thriller Famous for director Jody Hill (Observe and Report) – and will be playing dual roles in the film, which is based on a novel by Blake Crouch! Now Deadline has revealed that A24 has landed domestic distribution rights to the film. A24 has also informed Variety that they’re making a horror film called Altar , with Egor Abramenko (Sputnik) on board to direct the film, which will star Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Lily Collias (Good One), newcomer Hudson Behling, January Jones (Mad Men), and David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer).

Scripted by Chad Hodge, who created the short-lived, Blake Crouch-inspired TV series Wayward Pines back in 2015, Famous has the following synopsis: Lance Dunkquist has one asset that’s about to change his life – he has the face of a movie star. And not just any movie star – Lance is the spitting image of a Hollywood icon, James Jansen. Lance is about to travel to Los Angeles to make his dream come true. Lance is going to be famous, no matter what it takes… The film aims to be a “provocative and highly entertaining Los Angeles-set thriller that explores the dark side of celebrity, and the lengths people will go to attain it.” Efron will be playing both overzealous fan Lance Dunkquist and Hollywood heartthrob James Jansen.

Mr. Robot creator / Leave the World Behind director Sam Esmail is producing Famous with Chad Hamilton for Esmail Corp. The company’s Nick Krishnamurthy serves as executive producer. Black Bear will be presenting Famous to potential international distributors at the upcoming European Film Market, while CAA Media Finance and WME Independent represent the U.S. rights.

Written by Will Soodik (Westworld) and based on a short story by Philip Fracassi, Altar is said to be a horror film that follows the summer of a young boy, forced to grow up faster than he ever imagined.

A24 is working with Chernin Entertainment on that one and will be handling the global distribution.

