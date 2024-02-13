The Iron Claw: The Von Erich biopic is now on VOD

The Iron Claw, which tells the story of the Von Erich Family and ranks as one of the best wrestling movies, is now out on VOD.

For my money, The Iron Claw was one of the best films of 2023. Many JoBlo readers seemed to agree, with our review for the movie getting loads of clicks, and so far, it seems to be doing quite well in our annual Golden Schmoes awards. It also did quite well at the domestic box office, grossing about $35 million, which is significantly more than other, more hyped awards contenders like Poor Things, American Fiction, and The Holdovers. Even still, it was mostly shut out of the main awards conversation despite career-best work from star Zac Efron, who plays the last surviving Von Erich brother, Kevin.

So, if you happened to miss The Iron Claw in theatres, now’s your chance to catch up with director Sean Durkin’s take on the infamous “Curse of the Von Erichs” with it making its VOD debut today. You can get it through whatever streamer you like the most, or you can wait until March 26th and get the Blu-ray (although no 4K UHD version has been announced yet).

The Iron Claw is based on the legacy of the Von Erich family. Headed by heel-turned-businessman Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), the family becomes one of Texas’s best-loved wrestling dynasties. The sons, including Kevin (Zac Efron), Kerry (Jeremy Allen White) and David (Harris Dickinson), all become stars, but one by one, the brothers all start to fall victim to an often cruel fate.

Suffice it to say, it’s not an uplifting film, which made its Christmas release date a little strange, but it is perhaps the best movie about wrestling ever made (even more so than The Wrestler, in my opinion). If you haven’t seen it, I’d wager it’s worth a blind buy.

Did you catch The Iron Claw in theatres? Let us know in the comments!