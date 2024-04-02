Zoe Saldaña doesn’t think Marvel is done with the Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel may be going through a rough patch lately, but the big film brand still had a few successes in the last year. One of those was the completion of James Gunn‘s trilogy of Space A-holes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians were a big part of the MCU’s second phase. It was considered a big risk for the company since they were not a popular name and deemed too unconventional when compared to the other superhero films. Nevertheless, the first movie raised $773.3 million at the box office and made stars of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and James Gunn. Fast forward to phase five, Gunn has the Guardians go their separate ways, then proceeds to take his new position as the co-chief of the DCU.

As sad as it was to see the group end their run in Vol. 3 (albeit with no casualties but still sad), Zoe Saldaña, who plays Gamora, doesn’t think the MCU is finished with the Guardians. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saldaña said while on an episode of The Playlist, “I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn’s writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre.”