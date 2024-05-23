Lioness season 2: Production on Taylor Sheridan’s espionage series starring Zoe Saldaña is underway

I’d love to know when Taylor Sheridan finds the time to sleep. Paramount+ has announced that production on Lioness season 2 is now underway in Texas. The espionage thriller series is inspired by an actual U.S. Military program and follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

In addition to Zoe Saldaña, Lioness season 2 stars Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier. Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman round out the star-studded cast. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. As you can see from the image above, Sheridan will be helming the third episode of the new season himself.

At the time of its release, the first season of Lioness set a record as the most-watched worldwide series premiere on launch day on Paramount+, with close to six million total viewers in its first week across Paramount+ globally and a linear preview on the Paramount Network.

Our own Alex Maidy was quite the fan of Lioness upon its premiere and was quickly hooked. “ While I have been a fan of Taylor Sheridan for a long time, Special Ops: Lioness may be the best start to a series he has delivered since Yellowstone, ” Maidy wrote. “ With a fascinating concept and two very capable actors in lead roles, Special Ops: Lioness premieres with an episode that literally blows things up at the start and never lets go for a full hour. There have been a lot of military-centric series over the years, but few have been as rousing to me as this one. Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira live up to the title of this series as fierce warriors. Few series have hooked me after one episode the way Special Ops: Lioness has and I cannot wait to see more. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

As I mentioned at the start of the article, Taylor Sheridan is one of the most prolific creators out there. In addition to Yellowstone (the final season is now shooting), Sheridan is also juggling Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, 1923, the upcoming Landman, and a handful of other projects.