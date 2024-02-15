Jon Hamm heads to Boomtown by joining Billy Bob Thornton for Taylor Sheridan’s Landman series

Jon Hamm is going from the unhinged madness of Fargo to West Texas for Taylor Sheridan’s forthcoming Paramount+ series Landman. The Tag, Mad Men, and Mean Girls star joins Billy Bob Thornton as a primary cast member for a contemporary oil rig drama. Based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, Landman is “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Jon Hamm plays Monty Miller in Sheridan’s Landman, a goliath in the Texas oil industry who has a long-standing personal and professional relationship with Thornton’s Tommy Norris. The Paramount+ series continues to strike it rich in the casting department, with stars like Demi Moore (Ghost, Striptease), Ali Larter (Final Destination, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Michelle Randolph (1923, House of the Witch), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2, Little Accidents), Kayla Wallace (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, My Grown-Up Christmas List), James Jordan (Yellowstone, Wind River), Mark Collie (The Punisher, Nashville) and Paulina Chávez (Fate: The Winx Saga, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” says the official Paramount+ press release. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

If you’re concerned about losing Yellowstone, have no fear. Taylor Sheridan’s pact with Paramount+ is as strong as ever. In addition to Landman, Sheridan’s lineup of Paramount+ content includes 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Are you excited about Jon Hamm joining the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman? Have you ever listened to the Boomtown podcast? If so, what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.