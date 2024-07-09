Taylor Sheridan’s Landman first-look images have been released along with a premiere date

The Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ train keeps rolling. The Hollywood Reporter reveals his newest, Landman, will be premiering on the streaming platform this fall on November 17. Jon Hamm joins Billy Bob Thornton as a primary cast member for the contemporary oil rig drama. Based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, Landman is “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Jon Hamm plays Monty Miller in Sheridan’s Landman, a goliath in the Texas oil industry who has a long-standing personal and professional relationship with Thornton’s Tommy Norris. The Paramount+ series continues to strike it rich in the casting department, with stars like Demi Moore (Ghost, Striptease), Ali Larter (Final Destination, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Michelle Randolph (1923, House of the Witch), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2, Little Accidents), Kayla Wallace (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, My Grown-Up Christmas List), James Jordan (Yellowstone, Wind River), Mark Collie (The Punisher, Nashville) and Paulina Chávez (Fate: The Winx Saga, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.