Taylor Sheridan’s Landman first-look images have been released along with a premiere date

The new oil rig drama from the Yellowstone creator features an all-star cast including Jon Hamm, Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore.

By
landman

The Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ train keeps rolling. The Hollywood Reporter reveals his newest, Landman, will be premiering on the streaming platform this fall on November 17. Jon Hamm joins Billy Bob Thornton as a primary cast member for the contemporary oil rig drama. Based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, Landman is “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs,” says the official Paramount+ press release. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

Jon Hamm plays Monty Miller in Sheridan’s Landman, a goliath in the Texas oil industry who has a long-standing personal and professional relationship with Thornton’s Tommy Norris. The Paramount+ series continues to strike it rich in the casting department, with stars like Demi Moore (GhostStriptease), Ali Larter (Final DestinationResident Evil: The Final Chapter), Michelle Randolph (1923House of the Witch), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2Little Accidents), Kayla Wallace (Zoey’s Extraordinary PlaylistMy Grown-Up Christmas List), James Jordan (YellowstoneWind River), Mark Collie (The PunisherNashville) and Paulina Chávez (Fate: The Winx SagaThe Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

Source: THR
Tags:
icon More TV News
landman
Taylor Sheridan’s Landman first-look images have been released along with a premiere date
joe rogan
Joe Rogan’s upcoming live Netflix comedy special, Burn the Boats, releases a new trailer
Halle Berry, Glenn Close, legal series
Halle Berry, Glenn Close join Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy’s legal drama series
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will march into San Diego Comic-Con to promote Season 2 of the series
View All

About the Author

1708 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Landman News

Latest TV News

Load more articles