Severance season 2 gets a new teaser trailer, premieres in January

Back in July, Apple TV+ unveiled a teaser trailer for season 2 of their psychological thriller series Severance , which is set to drop its first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025. One episode will follow every Friday through March 21. And if that July teaser trailer didn’t provide enough of a tease for your liking, here’s some good news: a new teaser trailer has made its way online and can now be viewed in the embed above!

Severance is created and written by Dan Erickson, with Ben Stiller serving as director and executive producer. In a statement when season 2 first went into production, Stiller said, “We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance. Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!” The first season was a major success for Apple TV+, scoring 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Lead Actor. Our own Alex Maidy reviewed the series when it debuted in 2022, calling it a “disturbingly dark cross between Black Mirror and Office Space.” He also said that “the series is by far one of the most original I have seen in some time and will absolutely give you chills in equal measure with some pretty bleak laughs.” You can read the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

The new batch of episodes reunites the ensemble cast, which includes Emmy nominee Adam Scott (Krampus), Britt Lower (High Maintenance), Tramell Tillman (Godfather of Harlem), Zach Cherry (You), Jen Tullock (6 Balloons), Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black), Dichen Lachman (Altered Carbon), Emmy winner John Turturro (Barton Fink), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (Suicide Kings), and Oscar and Emmy winner Patricia Arquette (True Romance), along with new series regular Sarah Bock (Comedy Rocket).

Severance tells the following story: Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season 2, Mark (played by Scott) and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Stiller executive produced Severance with Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn for Red Hour Productions. Erickson, Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, and Andrew Colville are also executive producers on the show. Scott and Arquette receive producer credits as well.

Did you watch the first season of Severance, and will you be tuning in for season 2? Take a look at the new teaser trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.