Severance season 2 teaser trailer has Adam Scott back on the clock at Lumon Industries

Adam Scott and company return for more twisty-turny work days for the second season of AppleTV+’s hit show.

By

It’s time to go back to work for the team at Lumon. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date for season two of its Emmy Award-winning and globally celebrated workplace thriller Severance, and shared a sneak peek showcasing what’s in store for the highly anticipated second season. Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, the 10-episode second season of Severance will debut globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025 followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.

In season two, Mark (played by Scott) and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe. Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, and new series regular Sarah Bock. 

Severance is created and written by Dan Erickson, with Ben Stiller serving as director and executive producer. In a statement when the series initially kicked off production, Stiller said, “We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance. Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!” The first season was a big success for Apple TV+, scoring 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Lead Actor.

Our own Alex Maidy reviewed the series when it debuted in 2022, calling it a “disturbingly dark cross between Black Mirror and Office Space.” He also said that “the series is by far one of the most original I have seen in some time and will absolutely give you chills in equal measure with some pretty bleak laughs.” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

The complete first season of Severance is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Source: AppleTV+
