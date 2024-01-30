Severance season 2 finally resumes filming

Like many productions last year, Severance season 2 was brought to a halt due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but Ben Stiller took to X this morning to announce that filming has finally resumed.

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries “ whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. ”

Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken have all returned for the new season, with a few new additions as well. The new cast members for Severance season 2 include Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman), John Noble (Fringe), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Bob Balaban (The Chair), Merrit Wever (Godless), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia), and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist).

Severance is created and written by Dan Erickson, with Ben Stiller serving as director and executive producer. In a statement when the series initially kicked off production, Stiller said, “ We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance. Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier! ” The first season was a big success for Apple TV+, scoring 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Lead Actor.