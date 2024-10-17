Dune: Prophecy gets a November premiere date as the latest trailer pulls us into an epic war of the body and soul

Holy sandworms! While we wait for more details concerning the third chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Warner Bros. Discovery wants to keep the train (and money) rolling with Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series focusing on the Bene Gesserit, a collective of women with otherworldly abilities that help them shape the future and manipulate their enemies. Today’s epic Dune: Prophecy trailer reveals the show’s November 17 premiere and more from the upcoming special effects-heavy series.

Dune: Prophecy will be told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weaves through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune.

The six-episode series is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune and follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten humankind’s future and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

Today‘s Dune: Prophecy trailer finds the Bene Gesserit coming veil-to-face with Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), a mysterious man with a horrible gift that could destroy the order from the inside out. As Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) determines the group’s next moves, Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) must decide who to trust and how to maintain power.

Here’s the official logline for Dune: Prophecy:

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha star in the upcoming prequel series.

Co-produced with Legendary Television, the six-episode season debuts SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut on subsequent Sundays. Are you excited about Dune: Prophecy finally getting a premiere date? Let us know in the comments section below.