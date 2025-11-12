Dune: Prophecy season 2 starts filming and adds three to the cast

Once known as Dune: The Sisterhood, the TV series Dune: Prophecy , which serves as a prequel to the Dune feature films directed by Denis Villeneuve, started filming in November of 2022, then underwent quite a shake-up in 2023 when the director of the first two episodes, Johan Renck (who executive produced and directed all five episodes of the HBO limited series Chernobyl) decided to leave the project over creative issues, then Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) – who had been cast as one of the show’s lead characters – followed him out the door. Everything was worked out, though, and the show made its premiere in November of 2024 (you can read our review HERE), quickly earning a renewal. One year later, season 2 has started filming, and a press release let us know that Indira Varma (The Night Manager), Ashley Walters (Adolescence), and Tom Hollander (The White Lotus) have joined the cast.

Those three new additions join returning cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten, and Tessa Bonham Jones.

Dune: Prophecy is told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune . The series is set 10,000 years prior to the events of Dune and follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit .

The loss of the director and lead cast member were just part of a series of speedbumps Dune: Prophecy hit on the road to the season 1 premiere. First, the show lost showrunner Jon Spaihts (co-writer of the first Dune film) – and when he stepped away from the show it was said that he would be focusing on working on the screenplay for Dune: Part 2 with Villeneuve instead. The Hollywood Reporter’s sources also informed them that Spaihts had turned in one script and a revised outline for Dune: Prophecy, and the producers at Legendary weren’t happy with his work. So the decision was made that he was better off sticking with the features. Spaihts was replaced by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker… and then Ademu-John stepped down as well, leaving Schapker as the sole showrunner. Villeneuve had been planning to direct the first two episodes of the series, but had to pass the helm over to Renck because the shooting schedule overlapped with his Dune: Part Two schedule. Anna Foerster (Lou) signed on to direct multiple episodes when Renck dropped out. Olivia Williams (The Crown) took over the role Henderson vacated. Watson and Williams play Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen. “Together, these women have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will ascend to become the Bene Gesserit.”

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, Kevin Lau, Monica Owusu-Breen, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts serve as executive producers alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Did you watch the first season of Dune: Prophecy, and are you glad to hear that season 2 has started filming? Let us know by leaving a comment below.