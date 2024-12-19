Dune: Prophecy has been renewed for season 2 at HBO

The first season of Dune: Prophecy will come to a close in just a few days, and HBO has renewed the series for season 2.

HBO has given the green light for Dune: Prophecy season 2. The renewal comes just a few days ahead of the first season finale, which will debut on December 22nd.

The series, which HBO produces along with Legendary Television, takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’s ascension. It follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten humankind’s future and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said, “ DUNE: PROPHECY has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store. ”

Jason Clodfelter, Legendary’s President of Television, added, “ This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic DUNE franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments. We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life. “

The series stars Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, leader of the sisterhood, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Valya’s sister, Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen, Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline, Chloe Lea as Lila, Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia, and Chris Manson as Keiran Atreides.

I don’t know if our own Alex Maidy was a fan of Dune: Prophecy, as he seemed a little underwhelmed in his review. “ Dune: Prophecy is a well-made series with high production values and a solid cast of veterans and newcomers, but it cannot help but feel like a replica of Game of Thrones set in outer space, ” Maidy wrote. “ With a limited run of episodes for the first season, I expected more from this series, which spends each episode too heavily reliant on characters talking to each other rather than providing a compelling argument for telling this story rather than other periods from the ten thousand years before Paul Atreides arrived on Arrakis. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

What do you hope to see in Dune: Prophecy season 2?