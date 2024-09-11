Dune: Prophecy panel and fan experience set for New York Comic Con

Once known as Dune: The Sisterhood, the TV series Dune: Prophecy , which serves as a prequel to the Dune feature films directed by Denis Villeneuve, started filming in November of 2022, then underwent quite a shake-up in 2023 when the director of the first two episodes, Johan Renck (who executive produced and directed all five episodes of the HBO limited series Chernobyl) decided to leave the project over creative issues, then Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) – who had been cast as one of the show’s lead characters – followed him out the door. Everything has been worked out since then, with Dune: Prophecy on track for a November premiere on both HBO and the Max streaming service… and now we’ve learned that the promotions will begin at New York Comic Con, where attendees will get to experience both a panel and a fan experience.

Here’s the info:

Thursday, October 17-Sunday, October 20 – “Dune: Prophecy Experience” at NYCC: Max, in partnership with Droga5, will unveil The Dune: Prophecy Experience in the 4th floor Pavilion of the Javits Center. This beautifully rendered activation will transport participants to the mysterious world of Wallach IX, where The Voice will command them to undergo a series of trials reflecting the Sisterhood’s rigorous training methods. Those who heed the commands of the Sisterhood and successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with exclusive NYCC swag.

Thursday, October 17 (3:00-4:00pm ET) – NYCC Cast and Creatives Panel on the Empire Stage: S howrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, executive producer Jordan Goldberg, and cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea and Jessica Barden will reveal the official trailer and tease what fans can expect from the new series. Immediately following its in-room debut, the trailer will be released globally to the public.

A few weeks after New York Comic Con, there will also be screening events at Alamo Drafthouse theatres nationwide. Thursday, November 7 – National Alamo Drafthouse Fan Screenings: In partnership with Alamo Drafthouse, Max will host a national pre-premiere fan screening program featuring themed menu items, pre-screening trivia, and other unique elements.

Dune: Prophecy will be told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune .

The six-episode series is set 10,000 years prior to the events of Dune and follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit .

The loss of the director and lead cast member were just part of a series of speedbumps Dune: Prophecy hit since it was announced. First, the show lost showrunner Jon Spaihts (co-writer of the first Dune film) – and when he stepped away from the show it was said that he would be focusing on working on the screenplay for Dune: Part 2 with Villeneuve instead. The Hollywood Reporter’s sources also informed them that Spaihts had turned in one script and a revised outline for Dune: Prophecy, and the producers at Legendary weren’t happy with his work. So the decision was made that he was better off sticking with the features. Spaihts was replaced by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker… and then Ademu-John stepped down as well, leaving Schapker as the sole showrunner. Villeneuve had been planning to direct the first two episodes of the series, but had to pass the helm over to Renck because the shooting schedule overlapped with his Dune: Part Two schedule. Anna Foerster (Lou) signed on to direct multiple episodes when Renck dropped out. Olivia Williams (The Crown) took over the role Henderson vacated.

The cast includes Emily Watson (Punch Drunk Love), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Colony), Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Chloe Lea (Foundation), Mark Strong (1917), Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials), Chris Mason (Broadchurch), and Travis Fimmel (Raised by Wolves). Indira Varma (Obi-Wan) was on board to play a character called Empress Natalya, described as “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. When Renck and Henderson left and the show went on hiatus, Varma ran into scheduling issues. Empress Natalya is now played by Jodhi May (The Witcher).

Watson and Williams play Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen. “Together, these women have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will ascend to become the Bene Gesserit.” Variety just announced that Jessica Barden of The End of the F—ing World is in the cast as well, playing a younger version of the Valya Harkonnen character.

Brune-Franklin is playing Mikaela, “a strong-willed Fremen woman who serves the royal family while longing for a home planet she’s never known.” Boussnina’s character is Princess Ynez, “an independent young princess dealing with the pressures of her responsibility as heir to the Golden Lion Throne.” Cunningham takes on the role of Sister Jen, “a fierce, unpredictable acolyte in training at the Sisterhood School who rarely reveals her emotional core.” Hinds is Sister Emeline, “a zealous acolyte descended from a long line of martyrs, who carries fervent religion to her training at the Sisterhood.” Lea portrays Lila, “the youngest acolyte at the Sisterhood School with a deep empathy beyond her years.” Fimmel’s character is Desmond Hart, “a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.” Strong plays Emperor Javicco Corrino, “a man from a great line of war-time Emperors, who is called upon to govern the Imperium and manage a fragile peace.” Anouka’s character is Sister Theodosia, “a talented and ambitious acolyte at the Sisterhood who harbors a dangerous secret about her past.” And Mason plays Keiran Atreides, “a Swordmaster to a Great House whose ambition to live up to his family name is disrupted when he forms an unexpected connection to a member of the royal family.”

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer on Dune: Prophecy. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards.

Are you interested in Dune: Prophecy? Will you be attending New York Comic Con or the Alamo Drafthouse screenings? Let us know by leaving a comment below.