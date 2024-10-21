Hulu secures deal to stream StudioCanal’s Paris Has Fallen series

StudioCanal’s series based on the Gerard Butler action franchise is making its way to American shores courtesy of Hulu. Paris Has Fallen is based on Butler’s Has Fallen movies, which include Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen. The show, Paris Has Fallen, is already one of France’s biggest hits on the Canal+ streaming app. Deadline is now reporting that audiences in America will be able to view the series on Hulu sometime later this year. StudioCanal has also made deals with other outlets for international streaming, including Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland, and a service called SBS in Australia.

The official synopsis for Paris Has Fallen: “When a terrorist group led by the villainous Jacob Pearce (Sean Harris) attacks a high-profile event, with the French Minister of Defence as their target, protection officer Vincent Taleb (Tewfik Jallab) finds himself working with street-smart MI6 operative Zara Taylor (Ritu Arya) to save the day. But when events take a dark turn, Vincent and Zara soon realize that the plan extends beyond just one politician. When they suspect that one of their colleagues in the security services is feeding information to Jacob, Vincent and Zara find themselves needing to rely only on each other. Increasingly isolated and with Jacob always one step ahead, can this unlikely pair stop Paris from falling to a man hell-bent on vengeance?“

Anne Chérel, StudioCanal’s chief commercial officer, has stated, “Because it is based on the Has Fallen franchise, that is something that was important to them [Hulu]. It is something they were very familiar with. After the Olympics, for Hulu and other partners around the world, having the first season in Paris was really exciting.” Meanwhile, Chloe Marquet, who is StudioCanal’s head of international sales for films and TV series, added, “They said it was like Die Hard but with a modern twist. They wanted to speak to that audience, who are maybe a bit nostalgic for these films.”

Cherél talks about her hopes that the series will renew, “It will obviously depend on how successful the series is in France, but also in other geographies. The plan would be to go to another city. There are so many opportunities in terms of fascinating cities.”

Although Gerard Butler isn’t expected to appear in the series, he does serve as one of the executive producers. It was reported in 2020 that Butler would be returning for a fourth installment, titled Night Has Fallen, but we haven’t heard much about the project since.

Paris Has Fallen premieres on Canal+ on September 23.

