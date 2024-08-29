Paris Has Fallen trailer brings the Gerard Butler action franchise to the small screen

After playing Secret Service agent Mike Banning in Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, and Angel Has Fallen, Gerard Butler is taking a break from the Has Fallen franchise, but that doesn’t mean it won’t continue. StudioCanal has dropped the first trailer for Paris Has Fallen, a TV series which seeks to bring the franchise’s high-octane action to the small screen.

The official synopsis for Paris Has Fallen: “ When a terrorist group led by the villainous Jacob Pearce (Sean Harris) attacks a high-profile event, with the French Minister of Defence as their target, protection officer Vincent Taleb (Tewfik Jallab) finds himself working with street-smart MI6 operative Zara Taylor (Ritu Arya) to save the day. But when events take a dark turn, Vincent and Zara soon realize that the plan extends beyond just one politician. When they suspect that one of their colleagues in the security services is feeding information to Jacob, Vincent and Zara find themselves needing to rely only on each other. Increasingly isolated and with Jacob always one step ahead, can this unlikely pair stop Paris from falling to a man hell-bent on vengeance? “

Although Gerard Butler isn’t expected to appear in the series, he does serve as one of the executive producers. It was reported in 2020 that Butler would be returning for a fourth installment, titled Night Has Fallen, but we haven’t heard much about the project since.

Anne Chérel, EVP of global sales and distribution at Studiocanal, told Variety earlier this year that it was a challenge to spread the intensity of a big-screen action thriller across eight episodes. “ We know that people – or at least not all of them – are going to are going to watch eight hours in a row. So the idea is to have eight episodes that can be perceived as eight action movies, ” Chérel said. “ Each episode will feel like a mini film delivering epic action sequences. It’s honestly a huge challenge. But Urban Myth Films has delivered a series which maintains the energy and intensity of an action thriller across eight episodes. It’s really exciting. ” Chérel teased that much like the film franchise, future seasons of the series could expand to other locales. “ A major, major added value for the series is that it plays off the film franchise. People know and can recognize the film trilogy pretty much anywhere and here we have the opportunity to expand the series beyond Paris in the future. “

Paris Has Fallen premieres on Canal+ on September 23rd. What did you think of the trailer for Paris Has Fallen?