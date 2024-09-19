Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. join forces for a high-stakes heist in the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer

Gerad Butler and O’Shae Jackson Jr. rush headlong into danger as bullets rip through the air in the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer.

Who’s ready to re-enter the lion’s den for a high-stakes heist with enemies closing in on all sides? Gerard Butler (Greenland, Angel Has Fallen) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), that’s who! The dynamic duo returns for another action-packed mission from director Christian Gudegast (Den of Thieves, Plane, London Has Fallen), whose 2018 crime thriller, Den of Thieves, is a favorite here at JoBlo. So, when a Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer hits the scene, we’re there.

Directed and written by Christian Gudegast, the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer presents a balls-to-the-wall diamond heist in Europe, with ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien (Butler) and Donnie Wilson (Jackson Jr.) burying the hatchet for a bullet-chewing-caper that could set them up for life.

Here’s the official synopsis for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera:

In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean streets of Europe, closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange.

Jordan Bridges (Den of Thieves, Mona Lisa Smile), Swen Temmel (The Covenant, Boss Level), Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash, Beyond Dreams), Yaen Zates Atour (The Witcher, Robin Hood), Salvatore Esposito (Fargo, The Perfect Dinner), Orli Shuka (Gangs of London, War Machine), and Rico Verhoeven (Black Lotus, Undercover) star alongside Butler and Jackson Jr. as primary cast members.

“We are tremendous fans of Gerard Butler, who we’ve worked with numerous times, and are so thrilled to be on board with him, Christian Gudegast, Producer Tucker Tooley and the amazing supporting cast. Films like this make going to the theater fun, and we can’t wait to give moviegoers the chance to see it on the big screen,” said Briarcliff’s CEO Tom Ortenberg about the sequel in May 2023.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tom and his team on Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Today’s theatrical landscape is tricky, and it takes innovation to break through. With Tom’s incredible track record and experience we feel like this exciting sequel will be in good hands,” added producer Tucker Tooley.

What do you think about today’s Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer? Are you a fan of the original film? Let us know in the comments section below.