Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is now available on PVOD, and we have an Exclusive deleted scene from the film!

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is now available on PVOD, and to celebrate the release, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE deleted scene!

Lionsgate gave the highly-anticipated action thriller Den of Thieves 2: Pantera a theatrical release last month, and now the film is available on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through. (You can rent or buy it HERE.) To celebrate the PVOD release, we’ve gotten our hands on an EXCLUSIVE deleted scene from the film, and you can check it out in the embed above!

This sequel involves a balls-to-the-wall diamond heist in Europe, with ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien (Gerard Butler) and Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) burying the hatchet for a bullet-chewing-caper that could set them up for life. Here’s the official synopsis: In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean streets of Europe, closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange. The film was directed and written by Christian Gudegast, who also wrote and directed the first movie.

If you need a refresher on what the first movie was about, here’s that synopsis: A Los Angeles crime saga in the vein of Heat, Den of Thieves follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.

Jordan Bridges (Den of Thieves, Mona Lisa Smile), Swen Temmel (The Covenant, Boss Level), Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash, Beyond Dreams), Yaen Zates Atour (The Witcher, Robin Hood), Salvatore Esposito (Fargo, The Perfect Dinner), Orli Shuka (Gangs of London, War Machine), and Rico Verhoeven (Black Lotus, Undercover) star alongside Butler and Jackson Jr. as primary cast members in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Butler and Jackson Jr. are also producers on the film, producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Alan Siegel, and Tucker Tooley.

Are you a fan of Den of Thieves, and will you be watching Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on PVOD? Take a look at our exclusive deleted scene, then let us know by leaving a comment below.