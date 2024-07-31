Severance Season 2: Everything We Know

What Do We Know About the second season of Severance? More thank you may think. The AppleTV+ psychological thriller series debuted back in 2022, and fans have been clamoring for the next chapter ever since. With casting announcements, plot twists from the first season, a teaser trailer, and more, we know a lot about what is to come. So, let’s jump in and discuss

Season Two will bring back the main cast

We are assuming that season two will pick up directly where the first concluded, which means Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette will reprise their roles. With multiple twists and reveals left at the conclusion of the first season, there is more than enough for all of these characters to explore. Expect expanded roles for Dichen Lachman after the season one finale reveal as well, while we may see the same or less of Christopher Walken.

Gwendoline Christie first look as multiple new faces have joined the cast

In the first teaser for season two, we got a glimpse of Game of Thrones veteran Gwendoline Christie as a new character. While her exact role has yet to be revealed, Christie is one of many newcomers to Severance. Season two will introduce Bob Balaban (Best in Show), Merritt Wever (The Walking Dead), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble (The Lord of the Rings). None of these roles have been announced as of yet, so stay tuned to find out who everyone is playing.

Season 2 will be one episode longer than the first

Production on Severance’s first season began on November 8, 2020, while still under COVID-19 restrictions and concluded six months later. With the second season renewal being announced just two days before the season one finale aired, expectations of expanding the length of the season seemed to be an easy decision. With the actor and writer strikes wreaking havoc with productions in 2023, Severance had to make adjustments along the way. It is unknown if we would have gotten more than ten episodes or if that was always the plan, but the extension of the season bodes well for the creative freedom given to showrunner Dan Erickson and his team of writers.

Ben Stiller directed half of the episodes

Ben Stiller directs five episodes after helming six of the first season. Stiller was originally only going to direct the pilot but added more as development progressed. Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné also serve as directors. First-season director Aoife McArdle did not return for season two. The season was written by showrunner Dan Erickson, returning scribe Anna Ouyang Moench, and new writers Mohamad El Masri, Erin Wagoner, and Wei-Ning Yu joined the crew. While we will learn more about the creative team behind the second season, expect the same eerie and surreal visuals, compelling score, and top-notch production design as we saw in season one.

The plot will deepen the mystery of Lumon Industries

A quick recap: Severance follows the employees of Lumon Industries, a biotech company founded by Kier Eagan, a mysterious figure treated with an almost godlike following. Lumon invented a process called severance, which erases workers’ memories while they are at work, allowing a full distinction between their home and professional identities. Adam Scott plays Mark Scout, a former history professor who is grieving his wife, who is a manager of a team at Lumon. When newcomer Helly Riggs (Britt Lower) arrives, Mark’s professional demeanor shifts as he and his coworkers investigate what is happening at Lumon. The first season saw Irving (John Turturro), a stickler for the rules, begin a romance with Burt (Christopher Walken) while Dylan (Zach Cherry), who loves company perks, loses his faith in his job. Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), manager of the team, plays double duty at work and outside as she surveils Mark’s activities. In the finale, we learn Mark’s wife is alive, that Helly is a member of the Lumon-owning Eagan clan, and that there may be more than we know about what severance is for. Expect all of these threads to continue into season two.

Season Two premiere January 2025

The first teaser for the second season was released on July 10th. It clocks in at less than two minutes but reveals quick-cut looks at Lumon employees and their different personalities at work and at home. Aside from a look at Gwendoline Christie’s reveal, we do not have any concrete details besides the confirmation that the long-awaited season will hit AppleTV+ on January 17, 2025.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about Season Two of Severance and all of your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming season of Severance? Let us know in the comments, click like, and subscribe to follow all of our latest original videos.