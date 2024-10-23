Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 trailer: the fight goes global in the next batch of episodes

Production on the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai , a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise, was delayed several months due to the writers and actors strikes last year – but the extended wait was worth it, because the show is wrapping up with a 15 episode season (previous seasons consisted of 10 episodes) that has been split up to make it a three part event. The first batch of episodes dropped back in July, and the second batch of episodes are set to begin streaming on November 15th. With that date right around the corner, a trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above!

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai started out thirty four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, when a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence sought redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso . A lot has happened, and a lot has changed, since that happened. Cobra Kai season 6 has the following synopsis: Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate. Part 2, which consists of five episodes like the other parts, brings us to the Sekai Taikai, where Miyagi-Do will face new challenges and old enemies as they fight to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star as their Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, and they’re joined in the cast by Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, and Griffin Santopietro. Martin Kove reprises the role of John Kreese from the films, with Thomas Ian Griffith as The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi from The Karate Kid Part II. As of seasons 5 and 6, Alicia Hannah-Kim plays the villainous sensei Kim Da-Eun, and C.S. Lee (Dexter) plays her grandfather Master Kim Sun-Young, who taught the type of karate used by the students at the Cobra Kai dojo, in season 6. Part 2 of the final seasons brings in the new additions of Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Patrick Luwis (Rebel Moon), and newcomer Rayna Vallandingham.

Are you looking forward to Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

The third and final part of the season will follow sometime in 2025. Also next year, we’ll be getting the theatrical release of the new film Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan.