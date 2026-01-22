You’ll soon be able to own the entire Cobra Kai series on Blu-ray

Last year, Sony released a Karate Kid ultimate collection box set with The Karate Kid I-III, The Next Karate Kid, The Karate Kid (2010) and Karate Kid: Legends. Now, Sony is announcing the complete series of Cobra Kai in a 13-disc box set on Blu-ray. While the Karate Kid box set is in 4K, the Cobra Kai series will only be on Blu-ray for now, though a 4K set is likely due to follow. You’l be able to own the entire series on physical media when it hits retailers on March 3.

The official synopsis reads

“Bitter enemies. Warring dojos. New blood. Daniel and Johnny reignite old West Valley rivalries in this follow-up series to the Karate Kid films.”

The cast includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni, DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Vanessa Rubio, Thomas Ian Griffith, with Martin Kove as John Kreese. Josh Heald & Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg created the series, as well as taking on executive producing duties along with Susan Ekins, Caleeb Pinkett, Will Smith, James Lassiter, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Joe Piarulli, Luan Thomas, Bob Dearden and Michael Jonathan Smith.

Cobra Kai creators Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz have also been considering more spinoffs, including a prequel series centered on Mr. Miyagi. However, nothing is official.

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

BLU-RAY™ DISCS

All 65 episodes presented in High Definition

5.1 English audio on each episode

Special Features: SEASON ONE: NEW BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE: Commentary on the Pilot with Show Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg Deleted Scenes 2 Featurettes 2 Musical Performances SEASON TWO Deleted Scenes 5 Featurettes Blooper Reel SEASON THREE Deleted Scenes Blooper Reel SEASON FOUR Deleted Scenes Blooper Reel, Featurette SEASON FIVE Deleted Scenes Blooper Reel SEASON SIX: NEW BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE: Commentary on the Series Finale with Show Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg Deleted Scenes Blooper Reel



SPECS

Run Time: Approx. 2,193 minutes

Approx. 2,193 minutes Rating: Not Rated

Not Rated Blu-ray Picture: 1080p High Definition, 1.78:1

1080p High Definition, 1.78:1 Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD MA

Are you a fan of the series? Will you be getting the collection?

