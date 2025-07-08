Sony strikes hard with a Karate Kid Ultimate 6-Movie 4K Blu-ray set

Karate Kid: Legends is now available on digital, but Blu-ray.com is reporting that Sony has announced a special 6-movie Karate Kid film collection that will be on 4K Blu-ray. You can own The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, The Karate Kid Part III, The Next Karate Kid, The Karate Kid (2010), and Karate Kid: Legends in a giant set, complete with collectible goodies. The set will also include the regular Blu-rays which brings the disc count to twelve. The Ultimate Collection is due to strike retailers on August 26.

The description reads:

“For the first time ever, experience all six films from the Karate Kid series together on 4K Blu-ray. Finally, the teachings of Miyagi-Do Karate and the Han School of Kung Fu unite in one ultimate collection that will make you stand up and cheer! Two branches. One tree.”

The collection includes:

All six Karate Kid movies, plus hours of special features

29″ Two-sided headband with designs from Karate Kid: Legends on one side and classic Miyagi-Do on the other

Three 4″ embroidered patches featuring Miyagi-Do, Cobra Kai & Han School of Kung Fu logos

A set of collectible trading cards featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains

Limited edition giftset packing with dynamic pop-up scene depicting Daniel & Johnny’s iconic fight scene from the original film

The special features are yet to be detailed, but the technical specs for the movies read:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1, 1.85:1, 1.33:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.33:1, 1.85:1, 2.39:1

Audio

The Karate Kid 4K

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 (48kHz, 16-bit)

English: Dolby Digital 2.0

French: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

The Karate Kid: Part III 4K

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 (48kHz, 16-bit)

French: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

German: Dolby Digital 2.0

Hungarian: Dolby Digital 2.0

Italian: Dolby Digital 2.0

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

Thai: Dolby Digital 2.0

The Next Karate Kid 4K

English: Dolby Atmos

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

The Karate Kid 4K

English: Dolby Atmos

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Spanish: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Subtitles

The Karate Kid 4K

English, English SDH, French, Spanish

The Karate Kid: Part II 4K

English, English SDH, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Hindi, Hungarian, Korean, Mandarin (Simplified), Norwegian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish

The Karate Kid: Part III 4K

English, English SDH, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Hungarian, Korean, Mandarin (Simplified), Norwegian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish

The Next Karate Kid 4K

English, English SDH, French, Spanish

The Karate Kid 4K

English, English SDH, French, Spanish

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Twelve-disc set (12 BD)



Digital

Digital copy included



Packaging

SteelBook

Figure/replica/props/memorabilia included



Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)