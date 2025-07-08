Sony strikes hard with a Karate Kid Ultimate 6-Movie 4K Blu-ray set

Karate Kid: Legends is now available on digital, but Blu-ray.com is reporting that Sony has announced a special 6-movie Karate Kid film collection that will be on 4K Blu-ray. You can own The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, The Karate Kid Part III, The Next Karate Kid, The Karate Kid (2010), and Karate Kid: Legends in a giant set, complete with collectible goodies. The set will also include the regular Blu-rays which brings the disc count to twelve. The Ultimate Collection is due to strike retailers on August 26.
The description reads:
“For the first time ever, experience all six films from the Karate Kid series together on 4K Blu-ray. Finally, the teachings of Miyagi-Do Karate and the Han School of Kung Fu unite in one ultimate collection that will make you stand up and cheer! Two branches. One tree.”
The collection includes:
- All six Karate Kid movies, plus hours of special features
- 29″ Two-sided headband with designs from Karate Kid: Legends on one side and classic Miyagi-Do on the other
- Three 4″ embroidered patches featuring Miyagi-Do, Cobra Kai & Han School of Kung Fu logos
- A set of collectible trading cards featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains
- Limited edition giftset packing with dynamic pop-up scene depicting Daniel & Johnny’s iconic fight scene from the original film
The special features are yet to be detailed, but the technical specs for the movies read:
