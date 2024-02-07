Demi Moore is slated to join the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s new series, Landman

Earlier this week, it was reported that Taylor Sheridan’s new Yellowstone spin-off is currently undergoing negotiations that could keep some of the popular stars from the original series from reprising their roles. However, all the behind-the-scenes drama will not deter the hitmaker from concentrating on his future projects. It was announced this week that Landman, Sheridan’s new show that he created along with Christian Wallace, has started production. The series is headlined by Billy Bob Thornton, but The Hollywood Reporter has now revealed that Demi Moore is set to join the cast.

Demi Moore is currently starring in the new FX drama, Feud: Capote vs The Swans. She will be continuing her TV run in Landman as Cami, the “wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and a friend of Tommy Norris (Thornton).” The official description for the series reads, “Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Landman also stars Ali Larter of The Last Victim, Michelle Randolph, from Sheridan’s other series 1923, Jacob Lofland, who can be seen in the upcoming sequel to Todd Phillips’ Joker, Kayla Wallace, seen in When Calls the Heart, James Jordan, who also worked on Yellowstone, Mark Collie, from Nashville and Paulina Chávez, whose credits include The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

The production started in and around Fort Worth, Texas. Landman is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions. Moore joins the impressive list of veteran actors who star in Sheridan’s shows, including Kevin Costner, Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Nicole Kidman. Michelle Pfeiffer is also being courted for the Yellowstone sequel show.