Yellowstone spin-off: The popular stars of the original series may be walking away from the continuation

The behind-the-scenes drama continues for Yellowstone. So much so that it could make for its own interesting show. The hit-maker of Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan, has been dealing with a lot of controversy for this last season when his star, Kevin Costner, disputed the production schedules and made it difficult for filming when he opted not to return. As the old saying goes, “The show must go on.” So, the series would push forward with its final episodes without Costner. While Sheridan was disappointed by the series of events, he would look forward to working with his new name actor, Matthew McConaughey on a spin-off continuation of the modern stories featuring the Dutton family.

Sheridan is seemingly having to put out more fires as ComicBook.com reports that the spin-off is now in danger of losing the popular cast members from Yellowstone who would be crossing over. The yet-to-be-named spin-off has not been able to officially sign on Kelly Reilly, who portrays Beth, Cole Hauser, who is set to continue as Rip, and Luke Grimes, who would be returning as Kayce. According to Puck News, the returning cast is holding out for a larger payday. Particularly Reilly and Hauser, who, besides Costner, are the faces of the series. As Yellowstone developed into a major success for the streamer, the two are reportedly asking for $1.25 million an episode, which would make them some of the highest earners on television.

The negotiations are apparently not going smoothly. The streaming network has set a deadline for them to close a deal on the new show, and if there hasn’t been an agreement made, the Yellowstone spin-off may lose more Dutton family members. However, it is also being reported that the actors are individually negotiating their contracts, which could mean one or two actors could still close a deal and the sequel show may see just a sliver of its popular stars return. While Matthew McConaughey is a big draw on his own, the show would seemingly rely on the immediate Dutton family members for its continuation. However, the studio is also banking on new notable names that would join the returning cast to round out the ensemble. Sheridan and McConaughey have been planning on the collaboration, but McConaughey himself has yet to sign on. Puck News would also report on Michelle Pfeiffer being courted to star in the show and apparently, she’s closer to signing a deal than McConaughey currently is.