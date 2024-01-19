Taylor Sheridan to write & direct Empire of the Summer Moon project revolving around Comanche chief Quanah

Deadline reports that Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan has optioned Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History by S.C. Gwynne.

Taylor Sheridan is set to write and direct the project, as well as produce through his Bosque Ranch banner. Empire of the Summer Moon was once set up at Warner Bros. and has long been a passion project of Sheridan’s. The book spans the “ four-decade struggle between the Comanche tribe and white settlers to control the American West, ” with much of the focus on Quanah Parker, considered to be the tribe’s greatest chief.

“ I can’t think of anyone better qualified to bring Empire of the Summer Moon to the screen than Taylor Sheridan, ” S.C. Gwynne said. “ He has a deep and nuanced understanding of both the myth and reality of the old West. I am thrilled that he is undertaking this project. “

More to come…