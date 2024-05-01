Batman: Arkham Shadow arrives exclusively on the Meta Quest 3 eight years after the last game in the Arkham series

Who’s ready to become Batman? It’s been eight years, but the next game in the Arkham series is upon us, and it’s a VR game exclusive to Meta Quest 3! Yay? Batman: Arkham Shadow hails from Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj and Oculus Studios, with plans to release the game later this year. Today, a teaser trailer for the game swooped online, setting the mood for the future adventure. In Batman: Arkham Shadow, players experience the game from Batman’s POV as he swings through Gotham City in search of evildoers. As the rain pours down onto slickened streets and rooftops, Batman chases a solitary rat until the vermin unites with its pack. After setting off a smoke bomb, the trailer ends with Batman disappearing into the plume.

As exciting as it is to have another entry in the Arkham game series, many fans are already raging about the game being a Meta Quest 3 exclusive. The game’s format is doubly disappointing when you consider that Rocksteady – the studio responsible for Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight – was done dirty by getting saddled with the live-service disappointment Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. While the core of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is solid enough, the live-service elements sour an otherwise fast-paced experience as a chatty Task Force X descends on Metropolis. Rocksteady could get another chance at developing a new Batman game, but the jury remains out on this prospect. Let Rocksteady cook, dammit!

Still, Batman: Arkham Shadow could be an exhilarating VR experience if you can stomach the motion sickness. I could see the game including a thrilling story with detective elements that give you access to Batman’s fancy gear—something akin to Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham VR for the PSVR.

More details about Batman: Arkham Shadow will be revealed at a Summer Game Fest showcase on June 7th. The annual event brings tons of gaming news and previews to the world stage, teasing upcoming titles and previews of future projects.

Are you excited about Batman: Arkham Shadow? Do you own a Meta Quest 3? Let us know in the comments section below.