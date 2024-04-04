Frank Grillo joins Sylvester Stallone as a series regular for Tulsa King Season 2

Like Hideo Kojima and his collection of scanned celebrities, Taylor Sheridan is adding another star to his Paramount+ collection as Boss Level and The Purge franchise badass Frank Grillo joins the cast of Tulsa King: Season 2. The MCU alum boards the Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama as a series regular, playing Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mobster interested in Tulsa. Is Grillo’s character trying to muscle in on The General’s territory? Who will tell him how much of a bad idea that would be?

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo. After he’s released from prison, his boss unceremoniously exiles him to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that might as well be another planet.

Grillo joins an already-stacked cast for Tulsa King: Season 2, featuring Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Tatiana Zappardino, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Cameras are currently rolling for the sophomore season in Oklahoma and Atlanta.

“Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios in 2022. “Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth – none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Frank Grillo is one of Hollywood’s busiest stars, having worked on multiple projects in various production states. He’s got six movies in post-production, including (but not limited to) the Steven C. Miller-directed action thriller Werewolves, John Swab’s crime thriller Land of Grace, and Lowell Dean’s horror thriller Die Alone. Grillo is also the voice of Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming DC animated TV series Creature Commandos.

