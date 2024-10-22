Matlock renewed for season 2 at CBS after fantastic debut

After just two episodes, Matlock is already a big success for CBS, so it’s no surprise that the network has renewed the series for season 2. Looks like Kathy Bates will have to postpone her retirement a little longer.

Matlock premiered last month with a special sneak peek episode, which drew 7.73 million total viewers, giving CBS its most-watched non-post-Super Bowl series premiere in over five years. After a multi-week break, the second episode delivered 6.4 million viewers, making it the second most-watched series of the evening behind the premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

The series stars Kathy Bates as Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock, “ a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own. ” As the synopsis teases, ol’ Matty has a pretty big secret which surprised fans who were simply anticipating a gender-swapped version of the classic Matlock TV show.

“ This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates, ” said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. “ The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season. “