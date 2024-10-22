Matlock renewed for season 2 at CBS after fantastic debut

More Kathy Bates! CBC has officially renewed Matlock for season 2 after the fantastic debut of the legal drama.

By
Matlock, season 2, Kathy Bates

After just two episodes, Matlock is already a big success for CBS, so it’s no surprise that the network has renewed the series for season 2. Looks like Kathy Bates will have to postpone her retirement a little longer.

Matlock premiered last month with a special sneak peek episode, which drew 7.73 million total viewers, giving CBS its most-watched non-post-Super Bowl series premiere in over five years. After a multi-week break, the second episode delivered 6.4 million viewers, making it the second most-watched series of the evening behind the premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Related
Beau Bridges replaces Jamey Sheridan to star opposite Kathy Bates in CBS’ Matlock series

The series stars Kathy Bates as Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock, “a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own.” As the synopsis teases, ol’ Matty has a pretty big secret which surprised fans who were simply anticipating a gender-swapped version of the classic Matlock TV show.

This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates,” said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. “The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.

Before Matlock came along, Kathy Bates had been considering semi-retirement. “Quite frankly, I was thinking about going into semi-retirement, and just waiting to see what came along that I might like to do,” Bates told THR. “So I really wasn’t looking to do anything for a while. So this came as a total surprise to me, and continues to be because of the latest numbers that we’ve gotten… I just feel so lucky to have such a strong foundation behind us and the show. It’s a miracle; we all keep pinching ourselves. The crew loves it. The actors love it. I know everyone says that when they’re marketing a show, but this is really unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. I really can’t believe all this, especially at my age.” Although she loves working on Matlock, she considers it her “last dance” and will likely retire after it wraps up. “Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” she said. “And it’s exhausting.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
God of War, Ronald D. Moore, TV series, Amazon
God of War TV series taps Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore to serve as new showrunner after original creative team departs
Matlock, season 2, Kathy Bates
Matlock renewed for season 2 at CBS after fantastic debut
Beef, season 2, Netflix, Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan
Beef season 2 moves forward with Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton & Cailee Spaeny starring
Paris Has Fallen, trailer
Hulu secures deal to stream StudioCanal’s Paris Has Fallen series
View All

About the Author

10222 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Matlock (series) News

Latest TV News

Load more articles