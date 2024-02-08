Beau Bridges replaces Jamey Sheridan to star opposite Kathy Bates in CBS’ Matlock series

In between drags of cigarette smoke, Patty and Selma Bouvier are likely freaking out over the idea of a new Matlock series coming to CBS. The Matlock reboot gets a new star today with Beau Bridges (The Fabulous Baker Boys, Max Payne, Hit and Run) joining the cast. Bridges replaces Jayme Sheridan, who starred in the pilot, to act opposite Kathy Bates (Misery, Fried Green Tomatoes, Dolores Claiborne) in the updated version. CBS’ Matlock debuts in 2024-25 after the strike delayed production.

CBS’ Matlock hails from Jennie Snyder Urman (Something Borrowed, Charmed, Men in Trees) and stars Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a sharp-minded septuagenarian with a stellar track record for solving cases. After being away from the game for years, Matlock rejoins the workforce at a distinguished law firm, where she uses her years of experience and unique tactics to achieve justice. At her new place of employment, Matty teams up with Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker who thirsts for fair play. Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm (Bridges), is fascinated by Matty and her precocious skills.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Bridges plays Senior, “a managing partner of the firm, who has an indomitable presence that immediately alters the temperature of any room. The man’s influence reaches far and wide, and although he loves his son, Julian (Ritter), he might respect his daughter-in-law, Olympia (Marshall), more.”

David Del Rio and Leah Lewis join Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, and Beau Bridges for CBS’ new Matlock series, with Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, and Bates executive producing.

Beau Bridges appears in the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, starring Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) as Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a chemist is put on hold when she finds herself pregnant, alone, and fired from her lab. Lewis Pullman and Aja Naomi King star in Lessons in Chemistry, with Patrick Walker, Stephanie Koenig, Marc Evan Jackson, and more.

Talk about a blast from the past! What do you think about Beau Bridges joining the cast of CBS’ Matlock? Did you ever watch the original show in reruns or on DVD? Let us know in the comments below.